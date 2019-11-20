Auraprint will use the new MPS EFA 530 press to print wrap-around labels, linerless labels, and pressure-sensitive labels

Image: Officials from MPS and Auraprint. Photo: courtesy of MPS.

Finnish label printing firm Auraprint has invested in fully automated EFA 530, 10-colour press from MPS to boost its production capacity.

Installed at the print house’s undisclosed facility, the new MPS EFA 530 multi-substrate flexo press features ‘+ package’ for full servo-driven automation of all print pressure settings.

The sale was led by MPS area sales manager Anton Zhukov and MPS representative local Jan Öblom in Finland.

Zhukov said: “This project is another record-breaking milestone for MPS, as Auraprint’s newly installed 10-colour press marks the largest narrow-web flexo press in Finland to date,” said Zhukov

“It is a pleasure to work with Auraprint, with their impressive history in print and commitment to invest in the future.”

The new MPS EFA 530 press is equipped to print wrap-around labels, linerless labels, and pressure-sensitive labels.

Auraprint technical manager Mika Lehtimaki said: “We were looking for ways to increase our capacity to serve our customers. The new MPS press helps us to increase our productivity and capacity.”

Lehtimaki added: “We are concentrating mainly on self-adhesive labels for the new MPS press, but this multi-substrate flexo press gives us the necessary flexibility to also produce linerless labels.”

MPS EFA 530 press features MPS ‘Talk to Me’ connectivity platform

The press also features MPS ‘Talk to Me’ connectivity platform, which enables data exchange, performance monitoring, pre-loading of job settings and remote support. The platform also allows users to control machine performance at any given time.

The MPS EFA multi-substrate flexo press is designed for the production of labels and flexible packaging printing on various substrates.

Employing around 95 people, Auraprint offers products include printed product labels, unprinted blanco labels, wrap-around labels, shrink-sleeve labels, various special labels and printed packaging films, to its customers.

Earlier this year, UK-based label printing manufacturer Paramount Labels & Tags commissioned new MPS eight-colour MPS EB 370 flexo press, at its undisclosed facility, to boost operations.

The firm plans to invest in two more MPS presses in 2020.