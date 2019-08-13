The August Faller’s new three-layered label is designed for documentation and simple product marking

Image: The August Faller’s DryPeel Flag Label. Photo: courtesy of AUGUST FALLER GmbH & Co KG.

Germany-based secondary packaging manufacturer August Faller has introduced a new adhesive label, DryPeel Flag, consisting of three material layers.

Designed for documentation and simple product marking, the new three-layered label can be removed in partial layers without leaving any residue or adhesive.

August Faller said that the label also allows users such as doctors to safely and accurately document the use of an anaesthetic or a vaccine.

DryPeel Flag label can be removed in partial layers without leaving adhesive

The DryPeel Flag Label’s middle layer is easy to separate from the base label. It can be marked using a standard ballpoint or transparency pen.

The system has been designed especially for marking injection vials in medical technology, the pharmaceutical industry or laboratories.

Designed to adhere to the container and stand out like a flag, the new labels are said to be suitable for both flat containers and round containers.

The firm said in a statement: “Various adhesives are available for the label parts, depending on the application. Automated dispensing can be easily integrated into existing packaging processes.

“The transparent base label ensures that the appearance of folding boxes or package inserts is not compromised.”

August Faller said it has successfully implemented the DryPeel Flag label for an undisclosed customer.

Last year, August Faller has developed a new digitised folding carton prototype, Medical Prescription, for pharmaceutical packaging.

Said to be intelligent and interactive, the new smart packaging prototype features a small e-paper display and electronic controls (buttons). It is integrated with electronics to improve compliance and help patients in easily handling their medication intake.

The new packaging solution counts down the tablets, reminds the patient of the time to take them and provides alerts when it is time to order a new prescription.

August Faller Group is engaged in manufacturing and providing secondary pharmaceutical packaging such as folding cartons, leaflets, labels, and combination products.