AtMet One, AtMet Three, AtMet Four and AtMet Flat are the four new dunnage airbags

AtMet KOREA has launched new dunnage airbags for container cargos (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Export cargo packing materials provider AtMet KOREA has introduced new dunnage airbags, which will be used to protect container cargos.

The company is offering four different series of dunnage airbags such as AtMet One, AtMet Three, AtMet Four and AtMet Flat.

According to the company, AtMet dunnage airbags are the economic ways of fastening and protecting cargos in trucks, trains, and ship.

AtMet dunnage airbags are suitable for use in diverse environments

The company’s dunnage airbags can be used in diverse environments, including separation distances between spaces and different height of cargos.

AtMet dunnage airbags will help minimise the air filling time by infusing air into them three times quicker than current other products, said the company.

The bags also provide flexibility for users to infuse air at any angle while turning 360 degrees. The users can also use the new airbags for their own purposes, as they are available in four different series.

The outer bag of AtMet dunnage airbags is provided with waterproof and strength features.

AtMet has produced the outer bag by using polypropylene and kraft papers. The inner bag, which is thin and flexible, is produced by using polyamide.

In a statement, AtMet KOREA manager said: “Since their launch in overseas markets in 2011, our airbags are squarely competing with global companies in international markets.

“We are committed to satisfying customers who have extended confidence and full support to us by delivering the highest quality and services in the future.”

Founded in 1995, AtMet KOREA supplies cargo safety-related products and solutions, including container airbags, for its customers.

