Atlantic Packaging Products, Ltd., of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce it is now a member of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS).

The APASS network was developed to help support vendors, sellers, and manufacturers in certifying their products to make sure they are in line with Amazon’s Packaging Certifications Guidelines. As a member of the APASS program, Atlantic Packaging can now design e-commerce packaging that is streamlined for the rigors of the e-commerce fulfillment process, ensures the product arrives undamaged, and delivers the brand experience that customers have come to expect.

“It’s no secret that on-line shopping is growing at a tremendous rate and that it’s had a significant impact on our industry. In North America alone, the e-retail market is expected to surpass $1 Trillion by 2022. With that type of growth, comes new challenges and our customers want to make sure that their product packaging is sustainable and designed to meet the demands inherent with e-commerce fulfillment” said Dave Boles, President of Atlantic Packaging. “Being a part of the APASS program is an important step to delivering on our goal of being a leader in corrugated e-commerce packaging.”

Atlantic Packaging is committed to helping customers achieve success as they grow their e-commerce business. Along with joining the APASS network, Atlantic has an in-house ISTA certified lab and three award winning design centers strategically located throughout Ontario.

