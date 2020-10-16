The new paper machine is said to be one of the most technologically advanced machines in North America

Atlantic Packaging adds new recycled paper machine to Whitby, Ontario location. (Credit: CNW Group/Atlantic Packaging Products)

Atlantic Packaging Products, a Canadian producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products, has announced the development of new recycled paper machine at its Whitby facility in Ontario, Canada.

The new 100% recycled paper machine is being constructed adjacent to their current machine, which has been operating from the 1990s.

The new paper machine is said to be Atlantic Packaging’s second recycled paper machine in Whitby and one of the most technologically advanced machines in North America.

The new machine can produce 400,000 tonnes of high-performance lightweight medium and liner per year

Atlantic’s new machine can manufacture 400,000 tonnes of high-performance lightweight medium and liner per annum. It is expected to commence production in the first quarter of 2022.

In February this year, Atlantic Packaging acquired Coastal Corrugated, a 35-year-old family-owned box company, for an undisclosed price.

Based in North Charleston of South Carolina, Coastal Corrugated is engaged in the manufacturing of large format corrugated boxes for different manufacturing segments.

Atlantic Packaging Products operates business divisions include corrugated packaging, recycled paper mills, retail packaging and displays, pre-print, paper bag products, supply and inventory management, and recycling services.