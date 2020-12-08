Fishbone, the recyclable, biodegradable and performance tested beverage carrier, has been designed to remove single-use plastic from beverage packaging

Image: Fishbone sustainable can carrier system. (Credit: PRNewswire / Atlantic Packaging)

Atlantic Packaging has introduced a Fishbone recyclable can carrier system, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The recyclable can carrier system has been launched in the market as part of a collaboration between Atlantic Packaging and Fishbone Packaging. Atlantic Packaging is the exclusive licensee of Fishbone Packaging.

Designed to replace plastic ring handles, the curbside recyclable, biodegradable, and performance tested beverage carrier will help phase out single-use plastic from beverage packaging.

Fishbone can carrier system has been designed to replace single-use plastics with paper-based can carriers, which require significantly less material than full overwrap paperboard cartons.

Atlantic Packaging president Wes Carter said: “As an industry, we have to acknowledge that single-use, consumer destined plastic packaging creates environmental pollution that isn’t sustainable for our planet.

“For these reasons, polyethylene plastic beverage rings have been problematic packaging since their introduction decades ago.”

Sealed with a recyclable and compostable water-based barrier coating for moisture resistance, the can carrier system is suitable for standard cans and Alumi-Tek bottles in both 4-pack and 6-pack formats.

Atlantic Packaging stated that Fishbone can carriers are available in different options to complement any brand and communicate the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Fishbone also enables to use of custom printing and graphics for better branding opportunities on the carrier.

The comprehensive carrier system is provided with semi-automatic and fully automatic equipment to apply carriers to a 6-pack of 12 oz cans and 4-pack of either 12 oz or 16 oz cans.

In a statement, Fishbone Packaging president Kevin L’Heureux and co-founder Keith Elliott said: “Fishbone Packaging is thrilled to partner with Atlantic Packaging to bring our innovative, plastic-free packaging products and application technologies to a wider market.”

