Coastal Corrugated produces large format corrugated boxes for different manufacturing segments

Atlantic Custom Corrugated, interior (Credit: Atlantic Packaging)

US-based Atlantic Corporation has acquired a 35-year-old family-owned box company Coastal Corrugated for an undisclosed sum.

Based in North Charleston of South Carolina, Coastal Corrugated is engaged in the manufacturing of large format corrugated boxes for different manufacturing segments.

Coastal Corrugated also manufactures protective packaging components

The company also produces custom protective packaging components for the automotive industry and its tier-one suppliers.

Coastal Corrugated’s product portfolio is comprised of custom products, file boxes, insulated shippers, corrugated pallets, custom wood shipping crates, wardrobe boxes, plastic returnables, custom foam, returnable containers and packaging supplies

Atlantic Corporation president Wes Carter said: Coastal’s products are consistent with our marketplace focus, especially as it broadens our value proposition to the evolving automotive market.

“We have looked at corrugated sheet plants before as they are very allied to our converted products offering. This one seemed the right one at the right time.”

Claimed to be the top tier private company in North Carolina, Atlantic Corporation is a diverse packaging and equipment supplier to consumer products manufacturers across North America, the Caribbean, and Central America.

The firm manages 18 regional facilities from east to west as Atlantic Packaging.

Established in 1946, the company also provides high-performance materials for a stretch, shrink, strapping, labelling systems, tapes and adhesives, protective packaging and general industrial supplies.

Carter further added: “Coastal’s ability to design and fabricate protective packaging solutions right here in the low country brings great value and sensible logistics.

“The North Charleston location connects with our newly opened Packaging Solution Center in Charlotte and the logistics of our existing ten facilities across the Carolinas and Georgia.”

