AstroNova, a global leader in data visualization technologies, announced plans to introduce products for new application areas at the PACK EXPO Connects 2020 international packaging tradeshow November 9 through November 13, 2020. Leading up to the virtual tradeshow, AstroNova enhanced the availability of digital educational content on products and labeling trends to help suppliers make informed decisions.

The first introduction for a new application area will be an innovative Print and Apply system for TrojanLabel. The second product is a label finishing system compatible with a variety of QuickLabel printers.

The innovative Print and Apply Solution easily adapts to the TrojanLabel T2-C mini-press for high-performance labeling applications. With many businesses facing supply chain challenges due to unpredictable demand, the Print and Apply solution brings the complete product labeling process closer to final distribution and the end-user at a very competitive price point.

The LF-100 and LF-200 Label Finishers are professional, compact, all-in-one desktop finishing systems featuring die-cutting and lamination of labels in a single pass. The systems feature a highly accurate, digital die-cutter to produce professional labels of virtually all shapes and sizes while optionally applying a laminate to give labels a high gloss and durable finish.

“The new products showcased at PACK EXPO Connects 2020 provide capabilities previously unavailable to the market,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “With these new products, our QuickLabel and TrojanLabel brands expand their offerings to provide more extensive product identification solutions for customers.

“Reaction to our new digital thought leadership content through the AstroNova ProductID.com website has been extraordinary,” continued Woods. “Suppliers appreciate the insight about products and industry trends gained through our social media, eBooks, white papers, email marketing, and other digital content. We look forward to continuing to leverage this intellectual capital to expand our role as a thought leader in the Product Identification market.”

AstroNova’s enhanced digital presence includes the launch of a new Product Identification. The new site integrates all AstroNova Product Identification digital labeling solutions — from QuickLabel tabletop label printers to TrojanLabel high-volume label presses, as well as related supplies, accessories, software, and support resources. Customers have a greater ability to make highly educated product decisions with the availability of AstroNova’s enhanced social media presence, eBooks, white papers, and a vertical industry-specific email series. Thought leadership content is aggregated in the Resource Center of AstroNova’s new Product Identification website.

