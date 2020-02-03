GetLabels has developed multiple unique label materials that can cover the aesthetics, functionality, and durability requirements of a range of applications

GetLabels is a blank label and thermal transfer ribbon supplier for resellers and brand owners (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Data visualisation technologies provider AstroNova has expanded its Product Identification family with the introduction of GetLabel brand.

GetLabels is said to be the world’s premier blank label and thermal transfer ribbon supplier for resellers and brand owners.

The new brand complements QuickLabel and TrojanLabel brands, which are used for digital colour label printers and speciality presses.

GetLabels offers multiple unique label materials, which can meet the aesthetics, functionality, and durability requirements of a range of applications.

The brand provides flexibility to customers to create their own labels and tags in-house, as per their specifications.

GetLabels allows customers to select the precise label based on their printer technology, market application, material requirements, adhesive type, and ink/toner set.

AstroNova president and CEO Greg Woods said: “While we’ve always prided ourselves on providing a total labelling solution, launching GetLabels as a stand-alone brand gives us a platform to feature all of the labelling options available to our customers.

“Proprietary labelling materials, adhesives, and inks are an integral part of why customers rely on our products, and GetLabels enables us to reach those customers more efficiently and effectively.”

Situated at AstroNova’s Rhode Island headquarters, the Materials Research Lab is a place of product development and qualification testing for the GetLabels brand.

Each paper and synthetic label, film and tag, ink and toner is tested for the measurement of adhesion strength and resistance to moisture, chemical solvents, abrasion and UV light.

The stringent engineering analysis helps to maintain the quality and durability of GetLabels products for any application ranging from chemical drum containers and automobile tires to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage packaging.

AstroNova designs, produces, supplies and services a range of products, which acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a complete line-up of labelling hardware and supplies that help customers to mark, track, and optimise the appearance of their products.

In 2019, AstroNova introduced TrojanLabel T5, an advanced professional, in-line digital colour label press and finishing system.