The TrojanLabel T3-OPX is a next-generation overprinting system. (Credit: Business Wire)

AstroNova has begun worldwide commercial shipments of the TrojanLabel T3-OPX, a wide-format overprinting system that enables high-quality, full-color overprinting directly onto materials with ink-receptive surfaces. The printer already is up and running at customer sites around the world, including in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The durable T3-OPX is a direct-to-substrate system that gives customers the ability to digitally print high-resolution color images directly onto packaging materials such as cardboard, postcards, boxes, paper or fabric bags and wooden planks, as well as thicker materials such as blister envelopes, cases, and folded boxes ready for shipment.

“The T3-OPX is an exceptional addition to our product offerings, providing customers with superior durability and optimized water resistance, lightfastness, and scratch resistance,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “With multiple customer installations already in place on four continents, the quality and versatility of the T3-OPX are evident to customers in multiple industries worldwide. It combines speed and efficiency without compromising print quality, creating opportunities for customers to expand their business with existing accounts and establish new commercial relationships. We believe that the T3-OPX provides customers with the highest return on investment in its class.”

Designed for commercial printers, custom retail packagers, print shops, manufacturers, contract packaging solutions and secondary logistics partners, the T3-OPX features:

High print speed up to 18 inches per second (27m/min or 90 ft per minute)

Superior print resolution up to 1200 dpi

Print width up to 11.7” (297mm)

Automized calibration of print height (up to 100mm)

Full-color printing (CMYK)

Source: Company Press Release