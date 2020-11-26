The flexible packaging has been designed for take-out and on-the-go purchases of beer, soda, and other carbonated beverages

AstraPouch introduces flexible packaging for carbonated beverages. (Credit: Dariusz Sankowski from Pixabay)

AstraPouch, a provider of alternative beverage packaging solutions, has introduced new flexible packaging for carbonated beverages.

The company has specifically designed the new flexible packaging for take-out and on-the-go purchases of beer, soda, and other carbonated beverages.

AstraPouch stated that the new flexible packaging offers both form and function, and delivers eco-friendly benefits of its products to craft breweries, brew pubs and restaurants.

The timing of the launch of new flexible packaging is significant given that bars and restaurants across the country plan for a second wave of closures to contain the spread of Covid-19, said the company.

AstraPouch founder and president Dave Moynihan said: “The Beer To-Go Pouch is perfect for short-term storage of a growler’s worth of beer.

Claimed to be providing cost and space savings, the company’s Beer To-Go Pouch features vented and pressure-regulated screw cap.

The cap has been designed to hold pressure inside the pouch to retain effervescence of the beverage.

The 64oz pouch, which was created with beer in mind, features sturdy construction and extra-large head space to accommodate foam and a one-way tap to keep oxygen out.

In October, US-based beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced that it is transitioning its Snapple and CORE beverage brands to 100% recycled bottles.