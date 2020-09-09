Asda has adopted the ColorCert Suite for the management of packaging colour and consistency across its 12,000 SKUs and multiple print suppliers

Asda has extended X-Rite ColorCert contract for packaging quality control. (Credit: ASDA)

X-Rite and Pantone announced that the British supermarket retailer Asda has extended a multi-year ColorCert contract for packaging quality control.

Asda applies the ColorCert Suite for the management of packaging colour and consistency across its 12,000 SKUs and multiple print suppliers.

It allows print specialists of Asda to monitor print quality and view data for each and every press run in an easy-to-understand dashboard with objective and consistent metrics.

The brand packaging of British supermarket retailer is printed globally across a variety of suppliers, print processes and substrates.

Asda senior print manager Gilmartin said: “As brand owners, we can now measure print quality based on agreed criteria and measurable data rather than subjective opinions, which helped to further improve relationships with our approved printers as we clearly define and agree our expectations.”

Asda selected the ColorCert Suite five years back to use for primary and secondary packaging printers. The retailer also implemented ColorCert with their POS print provider following a successful implementation and significant increase in print scores.

ColorCert helps to improve printer performance and reduce rejects

At present, most of Asda’s approved printers have installed pressroom tools and report data directly into the ColorCert Scorecard Server. The retailer is said to set tolerances for process colours, brand colours, overprints and grey balance to ensure process control.

According to Asda, ColorCert enhances printer performance, reduces rejects, and significantly saves time and costs.

The cloud-based ColorCert Suite facilitates digital communication of brand colour and print requirements across a complex supply chain.

ColorCert software can be incorporated with X-Rite Color iQC, IntelliTrax2, PantoneLIVE, XRGA-based pressroom spectrophotometers, and qualified third-party quality control software.

X-Rite brand global strategic accounts vice president Cindy Cooperman said: “Asda was the first UK retailer to implement a print quality program, and their results have driven a change throughout the UK packaging market.”

Recently, Asda has announced its plans to eliminate plastic fruit and veg bags from its stores as the company continues to fight against plastic pollution.