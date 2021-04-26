The new sustainable packaging will allow Asda to eliminate 450 tonnes of plastic per annum

Asda has launched new sustainable pouch packaging for chicken products. (Credit: ASDA)

UK-based supermarket chain Asda has introduced a new sustainable pouch packaging for its entire chicken range, as part of its efforts to reduce plastic wastage.

Asda has replaced its plastic trays with new pouches for chicken, allowing the retailer to reduce plastic packaging by up to 50% across the range.

The new chicken packaging has been launched following a successful trial last year on mini-fillets and diced breasts.

According to Asda, the move will help the retailer to eliminate 450 tonnes of plastic per annum.

Asda will initially offer chicken thighs in the new sustainable packaging, and the full range including whole birds, drumsticks, legs, diced breasts and mini fillets will be offered in the sustainable packaging from the middle of summer.

Asda also stated that the move will help the company to tackle plastic pollution, as one in two households in Britain purchase chicken in the weekly shop.

Asda poultry buying manager Lisa Barratt said: “The change in poultry packaging marks the next step in our commitment to use less and recycle more, something which we are very passionate about delivering for our customers and colleagues.

“The move means customers don’t have to prioritise plastic reduction over grocery decision making, ensuring the nation can continue purchasing quality poultry at the same price.”

The initiative is part of the retailer’s long-term commitment to eliminate single-use plastic from its business.

Since 2018, the retailer has eliminated 9,000 tonnes of plastic and pledged to remove three billion pieces of plastic from own-brand products by 2025.

In October last year, Asda launched a new “sustainability trial store”, as well as unveiled a new plastics reduction strategy.