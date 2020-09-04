Instead of the usual plastic bags, Asda will start offering ‘Veggio’ bags, priced at 30p each, which are said to provide customers with an affordable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic

Asda plans to remove plastic fruit and veg bags at its stores. (Credit: ASDA.)

UK-based supermarket retailer Asda has announced its plans to eliminate plastic fruit and veg bags from its stores as the company continues to fight against plastic pollution.

The retailer has planned a nine-store trial, where it will replace its plastic fruit and veg bags with a reusable alternative in its nine stores.

From 7 September this year, Asda will start providing ‘Veggio’ bags, priced at 30p each, which are said to provide customers with an affordable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags.

The nine stores, located at Harrogate, York, Middleton, Killingbeck, Swansea, Bridgend, Quedgeley and Glasshoughton, are expected to save nearly 141 tonnes of plastic per year that is equivalent of more than 3.5 million bags.

Asda Produce director Kevin Patel said: “This is a really exciting step in our journey as we continue to look at innovative ways we can reduce unnecessary plastic from across the business and meet our target of reducing own brand plastic by 15% by 2021.

“We know that our customers and colleagues are really passionate about sustainability and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do their bit for the environment, without having to compromise on quality.”

Asda’s recent innovative solutions to tackle plastic pollution

In August this year, the supermarket retailer has introduced the first 100% recyclable blueberry punnet that can recycle about 5.5 million film lids with the tray each year.

The new and sustainable punnets have been designed in a way that customers will be able to remove the film lid, which means the whole tray can be recycled together.