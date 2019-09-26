Asda will be the first retailer to launch an entire range of own-brand fresh ready meal trays that are fully recyclable

Image: Asda will launch own-brand fresh ready meals in recyclable packaging. Photo: courtesy of ASDA.

UK-based supermarket retailer Asda is set to launch its entire own-brand fresh ready meal range in fully recyclable packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Slated to launch on 3 November, the new tray made from recycled materials will be used for fresh ready meals. The latest move is in-line with the retailer’s ongoing commitment to ‘use less and recycle more.’

Asda will provide its fresh ready meal lines in new ‘Evolve’ by Faerch trays that are produced from natural cPET, a form of detectable and recyclable plastic.

The current initiative will help Asda to transform 775 tonnes of plastic and 45 million ready meal trays from non-recyclable to recyclable material.

With more than half of its fresh ready meals already in recyclable plastic or foil trays, Asda is said to be the first retailer to provide an entire range of own-brand fresh ready meal trays that are fully recyclable.

The launch of recyclable packaging for ready meal range is the latest step of Asda to reduce single-use plastic.

Last week, the retailer also announced the moving of its complete Aberdeen Angus Steak range into fully recyclable cardboard trays, enabling to eliminate an additional 50 tonnes of plastic per annum.

Asda own-brand and commercial strategy vice president Paul Gillow said: “Over 130 million of our ready meals are purchased each year by our customers, so this change to packaging means customers don’t have to prioritise plastic reduction over grocery decision making, ensuring they can continue purchasing quality products at great prices, but with the added value of recycle-ready packaging.”

The retailer already removed 6,500 tonnes of plastic from own-brand products in the last one-year and committed to making all its own-brand packaging. Since February 2018, Asda has abolished 6,500 tonnes of plastic from its own brand packaging.

Via product innovation and redesign, the firm has reduced the use of plastic in around 1,000 individual product lines ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables to electronics and homewares. The reduced plastic is said to be the equivalent weight of 600 million empty plastic bottles.