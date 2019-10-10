Priced at £1 for three, the bags offer customers with an affordable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic fruit and veg bags

Image: Asda has introduced reusable fruit and veg bags and plastic-free herbs. Photo: courtesy of ASDA.

UK-based supermarket retailer Asda has introduced reusable fruit and veg bags and plastic-free herbs as part of its efforts to reduce plastic use.

Launched on 9 October, the new reusable bags are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and are machine washable.

Priced at £1 for three, the bags offer customers with an affordable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic fruit and veg bags.

Herbs are now packaged in a soil plug and paper sleeve

The retailer has also made the herbs completely plastic-free, which will save more than 45 tonnes of plastic every year.

The herbs are now packaged in a soil plug and paper sleeve instead of a plastic plant pot or plastic sleeve and cost 50p each.

Asda senior manager for produce Helen Smale said: “We know our customers are always looking at ways to reduce their plastic use and these bags are a great way to help them shift to a genuinely reusable option.

“We’re working hard, alongside our suppliers, to find ways to remove unnecessary plastic from Asda products, with the innovation in our new herbs range helping us take another step on our journey to use less and recycle more.”

Asda has also announced that it will introduce reusable bags for Braeburn Apples, Bramley Apples, Kiwis and Clementines.

The retailer has already removed 6,500 tonnes of plastic from own-brand products in the last one year and committed to making all its packaging 100% recyclable by 2025.

Asda claimed to be the first supermarket to eliminate all single-use bags from stores and grocery home shopping, amounting to 375m plastic bags per year.

Recently, the retailer launched its entire own-brand fresh ready meal range in fully recyclable packaging.

To be launched on 3 November, the new tray made from recycled materials will be used for fresh ready meals. The latest move is in line with the retailer’s ongoing commitment to ‘use less and recycle more’.