As part of the project, Asahi will install an AWP 4835 P water wash processor and an AWP water-washable plates with CleanPrint technology at Comexi's Manel Xifra Boada Technology Center in Spain

(Credit: Asahi Photoproducts.)

Asahi Photoproducts, a developer of flexographic photopolymer plates, has partnered with Comexi and other industry partners to support a turnkey project.

The turnkey project will demonstrate the value of producing the flexo plates in-house to drive efficiency and improve production quality.

Asahi will install an AWP 4835 P water wash processor as well as an AWP water-washable plates with CleanPrint technology at Comexi’s Manel Xifra Boada Technology Center in Girona, Spain.

The processor is designed for the demand of the mid-sized print operation using a plate format of 90 x 120 cm (35 x 48 inch).

Asahi Photoproducts sales head Philip Mattelaer said: “There is an increasing trend for flexographic printers to bring platemaking in-house, both to drive efficiency and improve quality.

“This project will demonstrate to the flexo market how easy it is to produce plates in-house, strengthening the value chain at the point of print production.

“In addition to improved efficiency and quality, this project also demonstrates how print providers can drive increased sustainability by incorporating Asahi CleanPrint technology on-site.”

Asahi’s CleanPrint technology reduces make-ready time

CleanPrint is a flexographic plate technology specifically engineered by Asahi and features low plate surface energy that helps to transfer all the remaining ink to the printed substrate.

The technology reduces the make-ready time and press cleaning stops compared to other platemaking systems.

Asahi CleanPrint flexographic plates are suitable for fixed colour palette printing, which is made possible by the precise register of Asahi water wash CleanPrint plates.

The company said that flexographic platemaking in-house provides quick availability of plates that will improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE).

In March this year, Asahi has introduced a new flexographic plate, dubbed AFP-Leggero CleanPrint, for printing on low-quality corrugated boards.