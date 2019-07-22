A newly-formed affiliate of Arsenal Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Clariant’s healthcare packaging business in a deal valued at around CHF308m (£251.7m).

The healthcare packaging business of Clariant provides solutions for the protection of pharmaceutical products from moisture and oxygen. It offers products in myriad sorption options to address various applications

The business unit’s product portfolio includes drop-in products such as canisters, capsules packets, and bags, as well as integrated desiccant systems such as desiccant stoppers and closures, tubes, and desiccant washers.

The unit also provides specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials, and products including an advanced desiccant polymer (ADP), diagnostic vials, and Oxy-Guard barrier bottles.

In 2018, Clariant’s healthcare packaging business reported sales of about CHF135m (£109.8m).

With around 600 employees, the divested business unit operates manufacturing facilities in the US, France, China, and India.

Subject to customary conditions and approvals, the deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Clariant also offers flexible, industrial and rigid packaging solutions to its customers. Its flexible packaging solutions can be used in various applications such as food, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and pet food.

AddWorks PKG 190 is a Clariant vegetable-based antistatic composition for polyolefin-based flexible packaging films. It is claimed to offer better long-term antistatic performance in terms of surface resistivity and static decay times.

AddWorks LXR 568 MP is a phosphorous solution for the process stabilisation of polymers, while AddWorks PKG 906 is an additive solution for plastic recycling applications.

Clariant also provides polymer additives that can increase the mechanical performance of the woven bags. Its additive solutions will also help produce higher recycled content and provide improved resistance to UV light.

Clariant offers solutions to meet various needs of the rigid packaging market, and its solutions can be used in a variety of applications, such as PET or polyolefin bottles, thermoformed trays, injection molded containers, caps and closures, and pharmaceutical packaging.

The company provides neutral colour to thermoplastic containers, high UV filter for PET bottles and acid-scavenging effect to molded articles.