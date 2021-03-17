Applied Adhesives serves customers in the packaging, paper converting, graphic arts and bottle labelling industries

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Applied Adhesives. (Credit: Rupert B. from Pixabay)

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Applied Products (Applied Adhesives) from Goldner Hawn for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1971, Applied Adhesives is involved in the manufacturing and supplying of adhesive products and thermal product solutions in North America.

The company supplies its adhesive solutions to the customers in the packaging, paper converting, graphic arts, bottle labelling, product assembly and woodworking industries.

Applied Adhesives president and CEO John Feriancek said: “As we look toward the future, we are thrilled to partner with Arsenal. With its backing, we will continue to execute on our growth initiatives and strive to be the adhesive solutions partner of choice for businesses throughout North America.”

The adhesive products firm is also said to be a value-added distributor of hot melt, water-based, and reactive adhesives, in addition to dispensing equipment.

The company also acts as a critical supply chain partner to major adhesive manufacturers and formulators by providing reach and high service levels to an extensive customer base.

Applied Adhesives has completed five acquisitions since Goldner Hawn partnered with the company in 2017.

It is the third platform investment for Arsenal in the adhesives and sealants market following its investment in Royal Adhesives & Sealants and Meridian Adhesives Group.

Arsenal investment partner Roy Seroussi said: “Arsenal brings decades of domain and technical expertise in the adhesives and sealants market, and we are excited to support Applied Adhesives’ organic and acquisition growth initiatives and continue to build the company as a leading value-added distributor.”

BlackArch Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Applied Adhesives and Goldner Hawn, while Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath served as legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Arsenal.