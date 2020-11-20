The Arjowiggins’ fully recyclable Sylvicta translucent barrier paper is designed to replace single-use plastics

Sylvicta translucent barrier paper is capable of preserving the quality of food. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Arjowiggins)

Paper manufacturer Arjowiggins has launched new a fully recyclable translucent barrier paper, named Sylvicta, to help reduce the environmental impact.

The new sustainable packaging product has been designed to replace single-use plastics while maintaining food and cosmetics’ quality like conventional plastics.

Arjowiggins said that the Sylvicta barrier paper, which is developed using renewable raw materials, is compostable and marine-degradable.

The company’s research and development teams developed the paper leveraging precision fibre refining to eliminate the need for harmful chemicals in the production.

Arjowiggins said that the new barrier paper can be foil-stamped, glued, embossed, printed in gravure, offset, and flexography, metallised, or coated with heat or cold-sealable materials.

Together with packaging converters, the company will implement the Sylvicta paper for pouches for dry fruits; bags for salads; sachets for solid soap; sacks for pet food and flow-packs for chocolate bars; and even metallised versions for butter or margarine packaging.

Sylvicta extends shelf life during transportation

In addition to blocking aroma, mineral oils and fatty foodstuffs from leaking, the Sylvicta paper offers a high barrier to oxygen thus reducing food waste. It also extends shelf life during the transportation phases.

Arjowiggins Translucent Papers division managing director Christophe Jordan said: “Despite the ongoing movement towards more sustainable packaging, plastics still remain a popular choice, largely for practical reasons.

“Until now, most of the existing offer, mainly in single-use packaging, use unrecyclable, multi-layered laminates incorporating plastics or aluminium foil.

“With Sylvicta, such solutions can be turned into fully recyclable, compostable and biodegradable paper packaging. The product is simply revolutionary.”

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC)-certified paper is manufactured at a facility, which is compliant to ISO 14001 and carbon-offset through the World Land Trust’s Carbon Balanced programme.