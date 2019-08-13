The Valdosta facility will serve as Arglass Yamamura’s first US glass manufacturing plant

Image: Arglass Yamamura will build new glass manufacturing facility in Georgia. Photo: courtesy of jaymethunt from Pixabay.

Arglass Yamamura is set to invest $123m (£101m) to construct its first US glass container manufacturing facility in Valdosta, Lowndes County, Georgia.

The company said that Valdosta’s highly-skilled workforce, affordability, educational infrastructure, and close proximity to markets along the East Coast as determining factors for its speciality manufacturing operations.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: “With our highly-trained workforce, unmatched logistics network, and pro-business climate, the Peach State has solidified its reputation as a top competitor for manufacturing investment in recent years. Without question, this announcement is a great addition to our success story.

“This new facility will generate exciting opportunities for hardworking Georgians throughout the region, and we are grateful that Arglass Yamamura chose to begin operations here in Georgia.”

Arglass Yamamura caters to clients who seek flexibility, efficiency and customisation

Arglass Yamamura, a joint venture company of Nihon Yamamura Glass and Cambium Arglass, was established to meet customers’ requirements for flexibility, efficiency and customisation, as well as minimise the need to import glass bottles from foreign glass plants.

The company has a modern facility that integrates the latest glass forming technology and advanced environmental controls for a reduced environmental footprint.

Arglass Yamamura CEO José de Diego-Arozamena said: “Georgia, specifically the Valdosta region, will allow us to run a very flexible, efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing operation, while remaining close to our customer base in the South and eastern parts of the United States.

“We wish to thank local and state officials who have been instrumental in the site selection process and look forward to working with local businesses as we become an active member of the Valdosta community.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development commissioner Pat Wilson said: “We are very excited to welcome Arglass Yamamura to Valdosta. This is an incredible win for the region, and with Valdosta’s prime accessibility and a quality workforce that is second to none, I am confident that all of the company’s needs will be met.”

Nihon Yamamura Glass is a major glass container manufacturer in Japan, while Cambium Arglass is a privately-held investment company headed by Jose de Diego-Arozamena.