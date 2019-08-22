he Arden Software Team will for the first time be showcasing our new Die-shop Management Tool ahead of its eagerly anticipated release next year

Image: Arden to give glimpse into the future of packaging production. Photo: courtesy of Arden Software.

Arden Software will be giving die-makers a glimpse into the future of packaging production at the upcoming ESU Technology Forum.

As a software provider for the packaging industry, we will be presenting our latest innovations in CAD software at the exhibition for die-makers taking place in Luxembourg from 13-14 September.

The Arden Software Team will for the first time be showcasing our new Die-shop Management Tool ahead of its eagerly anticipated release next year.

The new turn-key solution, designed specifically for die-makers, has been developed from a version of our powerful project management software WEBcnx.

Web-based platform WEBcnx integrates with our packaging CAD/CAM software Impact, acting as a virtual project manager, enabling customers to manage their operations from wherever they are in the world.

Frank Haustein, Managing Director at Arden Software Germany, said: “Arden’s new Die-shop Management Tool looks set to revolutionise the workflow of die-makers, streamlining the process to save time, money and resources.

“This is our first dedicated die-making solution and will provide an order management portal for submitting jobs and obtaining quotes. It will then project manage the production workflow, streamlining the process and giving both business owners and their customers up-to-the-minute information about where production is up to.

“For the first time, die-makers will be able to provide realistic cost calculations in advance and it’s designed to remember a customer’s profile and preferences, making orders quicker and simpler than ever before.

“The software is due to be released to the public next year, but we are very excited to give visitors at the ESU Technology Forum an exclusive insight into the future of die-making production.”

Visitors to the Arden Software stand can also enjoy live product demonstrations of the latest release of our CAD software – Impact 2019.

Impact 2019 boast a range of new and improved features, including multi-page/face PDF exports, improved product previews and searching capabilities, extended support for 3D file formats, all-round speed improvements and better memory handling for intensive tasks.

Visitors can also find out more about the all new plug-in for Adobe Illustrator, extending Impact’s graphic workflow capabilities.

The Arden Software stand will be located in the Exhibition Hall at Stand C5.

Source: Company Press Release