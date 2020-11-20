Ardagh Group, Glass – North America will manufacture 12oz long-neck glass bottles for Parkway Brewing that are 100% and endlessly recyclable

Ardagh’s glass beer bottles will be supplied to Parkway Brewing. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group’s business unit Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has partnered with US-based brewery Parkway Brewing Company to manufacture glass bottles.

As part of the partnership, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America will manufacture 12oz long-neck glass bottles for Parkway Brewing in the country.

Established in 2012, Parkway Brewing brews solid traditional beers such as Get Bent Mountain India Pale Ale. It produces more than 7,000 barrels annually and over 30 beers per annum.

Ardagh said that it has collaborated with Parkway Brewing to create glass beer bottles with enhanced shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a sustainable package.

Parkway Brewing general manager/brewmaster Mike Pensinger said: “Parkway Brewing believes that glass bottles are timeless.

“While we do can some of our beers, we have always put our flagship beers in bottles and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.”

Ardagh said its 12oz long-neck amber glass beer bottles are 100% and endlessly recyclable.

Ardagh North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Parkway Brewing Company’s passion for supplying quality and consistency in their beer aligns perfectly with Ardagh’s dedication to manufacturing high-quality glass packaging.

“Ardagh enjoys working with craft breweries to achieve their sustainability targets by supplying eco-friendly glass bottles.”

In September this year, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America agreed to manufacture the majority of distilled spirits supplier Heaven Hill’s premium spirits bottles in the US.

As per the long-term agreement, Ardagh will manufacture 100% and endlessly recyclable glass spirits bottles for Heaven Hill to preserve the taste of the product.

Ardagh and Heaven Hill worked together to develop premium spirits bottles featuring unique embossing and textures and in sizes ranging from 375ml to 1.75L.