Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has unveiled a new slimline 187ml can for the European beverage packaging market.

Image: Ardagh Group has unveiled new slimline 187ml can in Europe. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

The slimline 187ml can has been designed specifically to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks.

The new can, which is slated to be launched in the first quarter of 2020, is the latest addition to the firm’s Wine Can range.

Ardagh’s new can capacity is a personal wine serve of 187ml, which is a quarter of a standard 75cl bottle.

The slimline 187ml can enables wineries to market single-serve canned wine in new markets, as well as in new channels.

It is produced by using fully recyclable aluminium, and is airtight, lightproof and shatterproof.

Both the can end and body are provided with unique specifications to protect the quality of the wine across the filling, transportation and storage lifespan.

The specifications of the can ensure the safety and flavour of the wine from canning to consumption, apart from meeting filling parameters and compatibility testing.

The new Wine Can format can be animated with Ardagh’s multiple decorative options, including the use of different coloured tabs to differentiate between red, rosé and white wine or enhance the visual appearance of the can by adding a matte finish.

In addition, the stacking slimline format is ideal for retailers, catering business, and petrol stations whose space for storage and display is limited.

According to the packaging company, the European wineries will sell canned wine in the US in single packs for the first time by using the new Wine Can format.

Ardagh Group’s European metal beverage division product manager Adriana Escobar said: “Our customers trust Ardagh’s Wine Can design and technical expertise, as they know our superior specifications will serve to guarantee the quality of their products.

“We’re always looking to innovate to meet changing demand and open up new markets for customers, so we’re proud to be announcing the new 187ml format.”