Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has agreed to provide glass bottles to Pernod Ricard’s The Absolut Company.

Image: Ardagh will supply glass bottles to Pernod Ricard’s Absolut Vodka brand. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

As part of the 10-year agreement, Ardagh will supply glass bottles to Absolut Vodka brand. The deal, which ends in 2029, will also help the vodka brand to access the latest innovation and quality in addition to securing capacity for future growth.

Ardagh said that both companies are committed to reducing environmental impact and the agreement will ensure that carbon emissions are further reduced in the production of the glass bottles.

Absolut is claimed to be Sweden’s single largest exporter in the food sector and its Åhus distillery is carbon neutral with stillage residue product reused for animal feed.

The Absolut Company CEO Anna Malmhake said: “It is very exciting to see the result of a cooperation between two companies located in small Swedish towns; The Absolut Company in Åhus and Ardagh Group in Limmared, reach out to more than 120 markets around the world.

“The great thing about this long-term partnership is that we can act on a world leading level when it comes to innovation and sustainability, throughout the whole supply chain.”

The production facility of Ardagh located in Limmared is the largest supplier of the Absolut Vodka bottle, since the launch of the brand 40 years back.

With around 480 employees, Ardagh Limmared is involved in the production of advanced beverage bottles. The company uses more than 40% recycled glass in The Absolut’s vodka bottles.

Ardagh manufactures over 100 million Absolut Vodka bottles per annum via its glasswork operations established in 1740.

Ardagh Group Nordic operations director Bo Nilsson said: “Our team at Limmared has worked in partnership with Absolut for 40 years, consistently delivering premium, innovative products.

“Ardagh shares their commitment to sustainable packaging and, with this latest agreement, looks forward to cooperating on further advances for many years in the future.”

With more than 23,000 employees, Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries.