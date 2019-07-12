Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has entered into a long-term supply deal with US-based Oliver Winery to make the majority of its wine bottles.

Image: Ardagh will supply glass bottles for Oliver Winery. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Ardagh will leverage the existing design assets of Oliver Winery with a modern and premium look bottles.

Oliver Winery is claimed to be the oldest and largest winery in Indiana, and one of the major wineries that distribute fruit-forward wines in 27 states of the US.

Oliver Winery winemaking director and operations vice president Dennis Dunham said: “Quality glass is an important part of our winemaking programme, and we are excited to work with Ardagh in this area.”

Ardagh’s glass bottles are 100% recyclable, and can be placed into the store shelf from the recycling bin within 30 days.

According to Ardagh, glass wine bottles are said to preserve the taste of the product, as well as provide better shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium and sustainable package.

Ardagh Group’s North American glass division chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Ardagh is pleased to partner with Oliver Winery – an icon in the Hoosier state.

“We are passionate about the success of the wine industry across the country, and are proud to support wineries with glass wine bottles made right here in the U.S.”

In June this year, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America entered into a long-term agreement to exclusively supply glass bottles for Mountain Valley Spring Water.

Ardagh produces green glass water bottles for Mountain Valley’s Spring Water, Sparkling Water and Sparkling Essence varieties in 333ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1L sizes.

Ardagh, which has been manufacturing glass bottles for the customers in the US for more than 125 years, offers a range of premium wine bottles in a variety of colours, sizes, styles and finishes.

The company manufactures glass wine bottles at its glass manufacturing facilities situated in the centre of the major wine-producing areas in North America. It supplies glass packaging solutions for the customers in the beer, wine spirit and non-alcoholic beverage markets, as well as food segment.