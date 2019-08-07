Ardagh has collaborated with Mountain Culture Kombucha to introduce new 12oz glass bottle design for its kombucha

Image: Ardagh has designed 12oz glass amber bottle for Mountain Culture Kombucha. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has designed a 12oz glass amber bottle for kombucha produced by Mountain Culture Kombucha.

Featuring convenient and twist-off cap, the resealable 12oz clear bottle will provide UV protection for the live organisms within the kombucha.

Mountain Culture Kombucha owner Peter Roderick said: “Connecting with Ardagh Group, and their willingness to produce the exact bottle we have been searching for during the better part of a decade, has been a game-changer for us.

“From initial conversations all the way through delivery of the final product, we have never had a better experience working with a new supplier. We look forward to working with Ardagh for years to come.”

Ardagh’s recyclable 12oz glass bottle for the non-alcoholic craft beverage market

Ardagh is offering the new 100% recyclable bottle in its stock catalogue for purchase by the customers.

By the end of this year, Ardagh intends to expand its product portfolio for the kombucha market with the introduction of three new glass bottle designs in a variety of sizes.

Glass containers are impermeable, air-tight and transparent, making it a better choice for the non-alcoholic beverage market. It will help protect the freshness and taste of the beverages inside.

According to the company, around 33% of new beverage launches tracked by Mintel GNPD in 2017-2018 featured new packaging with bold graphics, simplified information and prominent visual components.

Ardagh Group’s North American Glass division chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “At Ardagh, we understand the importance of packaging design.

“Using options from our extensive product portfolio, this bottle represents a perfect package solution for kombucha products.”

In July this year, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has provided its 12oz flint (clear) glass bottles for Sprecher Brewing’s new sparkling water product line.

Ardagh provides 100% recyclable glass packaging in all shapes and sizes for major brands across the world.