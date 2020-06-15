In response to the shortage of supply during the Covid-19 pandemic, Konings has converted one of its production lines to fill hand sanitiser in Ardagh’s 500ml bottles

Ardagh Group, a provider of metal and glass packaging products, has designed bottles for Belgium-based drinks packager Konings for hand sanitisers.

The firm, based in Dongen in The Netherlands, has served Konings for 25 years by supplying bottles for well-known beverage brands across Europe.

Konings has converted one of its production lines to fill hand sanitiser in Ardagh’s 500ml bottles to help the shortage of supply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardagh has donated 700 hand sanitiser bottles to a local care home in Dongen

Ardagh Group Benelux operations director Peter Sies said: “We’re really proud that our packaging has been part of Konings’ initiative to support frontline workers, and that we were also able to help our local care home with supplies of the end product.”

Later, the firm has acquired 700 bottles of the filled sanitisers and donated them to a local care home in Dongen.

Additionally, both the firms, as the suppliers of the food and beverage industry, have continued to work during Covid-19, to ensure supplies continue to reach retail shelves.

Recently, the British beverage company NICE has adopted Ardagh’s new 187ml wine cans selected it as a smaller sibling for each of the 250ml cans in its range of three wines.

The new cans have been provided for NICE’s three wines including pale rosé, Sauvignon blanc, and Malbec.

Ardagh said that the technical specifications of its wine can range have been developed to protect the flavour and quality of wine and wine-based beverages.

The firm’s business unit, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America and craft distiller Heritage Distilling have entered into a partnership to develop glass bottles for hand sanitiser during the coronavirus pandemic.