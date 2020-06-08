Heritage Distilling has shifted from producing and bottling spirits to hand sanitiser due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Ardagh has provided glass bottles for Heritage Distilling’s hand sanitizer. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A)

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, part of Ardagh Group, has collaborated with Heritage Distilling for the manufacturing and supplying of glass bottles for hand sanitiser during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heritage Distilling has shifted from producing and bottling spirits to hand sanitiser, after the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic.

Heritage Distilling is producing and bottling FDA and WHO-compliant hand sanitiser

The company is producing and bottling FDA and WHO-compliant hand sanitiser for consumer and business applications at their Gig Harbor of Washington and Eugene of Oregon distilleries.

In May, the requirement for glass bottles has been significantly increased for Heritage when hand sanitiser production escalated with the addition of a new distillery location at Talking Cedar, which is claimed to be the nation’s first legal tribally-owned distillery and one of the largest craft distilleries west of the Mississippi River.

HDC hand sanitiser produced in this facility is a result of the collaboration between Heritage Distilling and the Chehalis Tribe, and it is situated on the Chehalis Indian Reservation in Rochester of Washington.

Heritage Distilling CEO Justin Stiefel said: “We went from producing 16,000 gallons per month to 600,000 gallons per month overnight with just a few weeks to plan how we were going to bottle it and get it into the hands of businesses and consumers.

“Without hesitation, Ardagh Group responded to our need and identified solutions to support this historic initiative. We are tremendously grateful for their partnership.”

