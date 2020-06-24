Ardagh has installed a new batch preheater or heat recovery system at its glass production facility in Wahlstedt

Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has installed a heat recycling system at its German glass production facility, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The company has installed a new batch preheater or heat recovery system at its glass production plant in Wahlstedt.

Ardagh’s new heat recycling system enables to reduce energy consumption by up to 20%

The new heat recycling system is said to reduce energy consumption at Wahlstedt facility by up to 20%.

Ardagh’s new preheater enables to recirculate waste heat from the melting process, as well as preheat a mix of raw materials and cullet to around 280°C.

Later, the materials will be introduced into the furnace for melting, while an E-filter takes the responsibility of cleaning emissions as they pass through.

Ardagh chief sustainability officer John Sadlier said: “Ardagh continues to focus on sustainability and energy efficiency and this technology allows our facilities to achieve real energy reductions as well as cutting carbon emissions by up to 4,000 tonnes per annum.

Currently, Ardagh has seven batch preheaters across its glass production facilities in Germany and The Netherlands.

In May, Ardagh Group provided a new sustainable 500ml glass bottle for the Polish Specjal beer brand, which is produced by the Żywiec Group.

The new environmentally-friendly bottle features a refreshed label design, as well as reflects the local character of the beer.

Ardagh​​ Group is engaged in the supplying of infinitely recyclable, metal, and glass packaging solutions to the major brands across the globe.

With more than 16,000 employees, the group operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries.

Ardagh also acquired a 42% stake in Trivium Packaging which supplies metal packaging solutions to the food and specialty and personal care markets.