Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has launched three new glass food jars to cater to the demand from craft food producers.

Available on Ardagh’s BOB (BuyOurBottles) site, the new food jars include a 5oz hot sauce bottle, a 9oz refrigerator jar and a 12oz mayo/salsa jar.

Manufactured in the US and using high-quality, traditional flint (clear) glass, the new food containers’ sustainability is just as important as the premium package, the firm noted.

Ardagh Group’s North American Glass division chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “These three new popular glass food containers provide an important expansion to BOB’s portfolio, offering craft food producers increased flexibility for their offerings.

“The BOB for food site is the first and only website where craft food producers can buy 100 percent recyclable glass food jars by the pallet, direct from the manufacturer, with a credit card or PayPal account.”

The Ardagh’s BOB portfolio now comprises nine unique craft food jars in 12-pack cases, by the pallet, including a 12oz mayo/salsa jar, 16oz and 32oz mayo jars, 16oz and 26oz mason jars, a 12oz ring neck sauce bottle, a 17oz BBQ sauce bottle, a 5oz hot sauce bottle and a 9oz refrigerator jar.

Recently, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America unveiled a new 500ml beer bottle to cater to the demand from brewers.

The 500ml Celebration bottle, which is made of recyclable amber glass, is sleek and offers the versatility of using either a crown/pry-off or a cork closure.

Ardagh Group North American Glass division chief commercial officer Alex Robertson said: “Breweries are packaging limited-edition, single serving craft beer styles in 500ml bottles because they deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.”

Brewers can use the 500ml beer bottle format to provide a single serving size to consumers.

In September 2019, Ardagh Group, Glass North America produced specially-designed 12oz glass bottles for Founders Brewing’s Solid Gold premium lager and Canadian Breakfast Stout (CBS).

Ardagh Group supplies infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for its customers.

Employing more than 23,000 people, Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries.