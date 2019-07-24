Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has provided its 12oz flint (clear) glass bottles for Sprecher Brewing’s new sparkling water product line.

Image: Ardagh has provided glass bottles for Sprecher Brewing’s new sparkling water range. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Sprecher Brewing, a Milwaukee’s original craft brewery, has introduced its natural line of sparkling waters at Menards, Festival Foods and Stein’s Garden & Home.

The product portfolio is comprised of eight flavours such as Fresh Cut Mango, Ripe Strawberry, Cool Cucumber, Valencia Orange, Lime Royale, Tropical Resort, Strawberry Basil and Red Raspberry.

Sprecher is also providing sparkling waters with a flavourful option for spirits mixers.

According to the company, seltzer/sparkling/mineral water is the fastest-growing segment of the water market and one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverages in the US.

Sprecher Brewing Company president Jeff Hamilton said: “Ardagh Group’s high-quality, attractive flint glass bottle is a key component of the high-end, above premium positioning for Sprecher’s line of all natural sparkling waters.

“The glass bottle provides a vessel that locks in the freshness of the beverage, with the neck acting as an aroma reservoir. Upon opening and prior to drinking, consumers experience all the natural aromatics characteristic of each flavour.”

Ardagh provides 100% recyclable glass packaging in all shapes and sizes for major brands across the world.

The company offers 16 colour options of glass packaging for the customers in North America. The glass serves as a better insulator and keeps beer colder longer than many other types of single-serve packaging.

Ardagh Group’s North American Glass division chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “After manufacturing amber (brown) glass bottles for their beers and craft sodas for a number of years, Ardagh Group is honored to manufacture this new glass packaging for Sprecher Brewing Company’s premium line of sparkling waters.

“The glass bottle preserves product integrity, has beautiful shelf appeal and is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable.”

Ardagh is also a major glass packaging supplier to the customers in the US wine market. For the wine segment, the company offers premium bottles in a variety of colours, sizes, and styles.