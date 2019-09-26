The Solid Gold premium lager and Canadian Breakfast Stout are available in a customised 12oz Heritage bottle

Image: Ardagh has produced 12oz glass bottles for Founders Brewing’s Solid Gold premium lager and Canadian Breakfast Stout.

Ardagh Group, Glass North America has produced specially-designed 12oz glass bottles for Founders Brewing’s Solid Gold premium lager and Canadian Breakfast Stout (CBS).

Solid Gold, which was originally launched in cans in February 2018, is currently provided in Ardagh’s 12oz glass bottles. The premium lager is marketed in 12-pack cases in select markets across the US.

Earlier available in 750ml glass bottles, the barrel-aged champ CBS will be provided in 12oz glass bottles from 1 November. CBS is said to be the fifth and final release in Founders’ 2019 barrel-aged series.

Designed and produced in the US by Ardagh, both Solid Gold and CBS are packaged in a customised 12oz Heritage bottle.

Manufactured using 100% recyclable amber glass, the new 12oz bottle features the words ‘Founders Brewing Co.’ embossed on the neck.

Founders Brewing chief production officer Brad Stevenson said: “Every drinking occasion is different and the vessel the product comes in should complement the experience.

“Founders is pleased to work with Ardagh Group in offering beers like Solid Gold and CBS in custom glass bottles.”

Glass bottles represent 59% of the total volume of craft beer packaged in the US in 2018, as per the Brewers Association.

The 12oz glass beer bottle continues to be a leader in the glass market with the absolute volume of craft beer bottles still increasing, said Ardagh.

Ardagh Group’s North American Glass division chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Ardagh Group enjoys collaborating with brands to create glass packaging that showcases and protects the integrity of our customers’ products.

“We’ve worked closely with Founders Brewing Co. for the past four years and were thrilled when they asked us to help launch Solid Gold and CBS in 12oz glass bottles.”

