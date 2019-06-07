Ardagh Group, Glass – North America has entered into a long-term supply agreement to exclusively supply glass bottles for Mountain Valley Spring Water.

Image: Ardagh will supply glass bottles for Mountain Valley Spring Water. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Mountain Valley, which is bottling spring water since 1871, is said to be the first to deliver bottled water coast to coast for US consumers.

As per the Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD), there was a 20% increase in bottled water products launched in glass in the US between 2017 and 2018.

Mountain Valley has opted to bottle its premium spring and sparkling waters in glass to protect the quality and taste.

Mountain Valley Spring Water corporate marketing director Stephan Williams said: “We are delighted to partner with Ardagh Group on this long-term supply agreement for the iconic glass water bottles that package our natural, authentic spring water.”

Ardagh produces green glass water bottles for Mountain Valley’s Spring Water, Sparkling Water and Sparkling Essence varieties in 333ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1L sizes.

Ardagh said that its glass bottles are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in quality or purity.

Ardagh Group’s North American glass division chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “As one of the leading suppliers of inherently sustainable packaging, Ardagh Group is pleased to manufacture this collection of custom glass bottles for Mountain Valley Spring Water.

“This line of glass bottles, known for its protective qualities and environmental distinction, is the ideal packaging choice for today’s environmentally-conscious consumer.”

Ardagh manufactures recyclable glass packaging in all shapes and sizes for major brands across the world. The company offers 16 colour options for the customers in North America.

The firm supplies its glass packaging solutions for the customers in the beer, wine spirit and non-alcoholic beverage markets, as well as food segment.

For non-alcoholic beverage market, Ardagh produces glass containers that are impermeable, air-tight and transparent. For the customers in the wine segment, the firm produces a range of premium bottles in a variety of colours, sizes and styles.