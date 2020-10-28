The new lines at the Olive Branch manufacturing facility will produce recyclable beverage cans to meet the increasing demand

Ardagh Group’s manufacturing facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi in the US. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ireland-based packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group is planning to expand beverage cans production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi in the US.

As part of the plan, the firm will install two new high-speed beverage can production lines at the Mississippi facility.

New production lines to be commissioned by the end of 2020

Planned to commence production by the end of this year, the new lines will produce recyclable beverage cans to meet the increasing demand.

Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America CEO Claude Marbach said that the new production lines would complement Ardagh’s growing beverage can manufacturing network.

Marbach added: “This is one of a number of significant capacity expansion investments we are initiating to meet growing demand, as consumers and customers increasingly recognise the sustainability advantages of beverage cans.

“Beverage cans deliver high recycled content rates, often driving the effectiveness of municipal recycling systems due to the inherent value of aluminium.

“And with ideal filling, distribution and retail display economics, beverage cans enable customers to further build their brand and bottom line.”

The expansion of the Ardagh Olive Branch facility, which was built in 1988 on more than 20 acres of land, will create more than 80 new jobs. This will increase the total number of employees at the plant to more than 200.

Ardagh said that the new production line at the plant will initially focus on producing Ardagh Sleek line, package sizes for beverage categories such as hard seltzers, beer, energy drinks and teas.

