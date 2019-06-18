Canadian craft brewery Arch Brewing has purchased 64-oz polyethylene terephthalate (PET) growler jugs from W. Amsler Equipment.

Image: Arch Brewing has purchased W. Amsler’s 64-oz PET jugs. Photo: courtesy of W. Amsler Equipment Inc.

W. Amsler, a supplier of all-electric linear PET stretch blow moulders, said that the sale of 64-oz PET growler jug is the first commercial application for the craft beer market.

The new beer container is said to mimic the competitive glass design and offers barrier protection for extended shelf life. Arch Brewing will also provide the PET growler as an event-safe alternative to its glass growler.

The amber PET container is produced by W. Amsler at its Bolton facility in Ontario on behalf of JMS International Packaging on its all-electric and single-cavity linear series stretch blow moulder.

The PET barrier container weighs 106g compared to 1.2kg for the glass version, helping to reduce shipping costs.

According to the company, the PET barrier container is also event-friendly, unbreakable, and 100% recyclable.

Arch Brewing owner Sue King said: “Growlers are a really big seller for us and we see an opportunity for growth with the people who love the 1.9L format, but shy away from it because glass isn’t welcome in all environments.”

“The craft brewing industry is about innovation and about trying new things so we’re proud to be on the cutting edge by offering PET growlers.”

A growler is a jug generally sold at breweries and brewpubs for selling take-out craft beer. W. Amsler has designed the 64-oz and 106g container by using standard preforms supplied by Preform Solutions.

The containers integrate a barrier with a monolayer structure that includes a Sherwin Williams’ barrier additive. The barrier enables to prevent oxygen ingress and egress and loss of CO2, helping to provided up to one-year shelf life against 48 hours for standard PET growlers.

JMS International Packaging has designed the high-density polypropylene (PP) handle, and produced separately and attached to the container via a secondary process.

The company is providing the PET growlers in clear colour with or without barrier protection for ciders, craft sodas, craft cocktails, and liquor.