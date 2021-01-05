The new sustainable solutions have been designed to meet the demand from customers for take-away and delivery solutions

AR Packaging’s new smart snack box. (Credit: AR Packaging)

Sweden-based AR Packaging has developed two different snack boxes for food and beverages to go while helping in reducing the use of plastic packaging.

The new sustainable solutions have been designed to meet the demand from customers for take-away and delivery solutions amid governmental restrictions on restaurants due to Covid-19 pandemic.

AR Packaging sales director foodservice Yoann Bouvet said: “Snack boxes is one example of our many solutions tailored for the takeaway and home delivery segment. We also develop customer-specific packaging to meet unique requirements for product protection, branding or distribution.

“Even if home deliveries are now more relevant than ever before, the need for packaging dedicated to take away and delivery will continue to grow also after covid-19 and AR Packaging has additional solutions in the pipeline to be launched within short.”

The two new different snack boxes enable safe distribution of the food directly from the kitchen to the front door of consumers.

Last year, AR Packaging agreed to acquire Kroha, a German producer of folding carton packaging for pharmaceuticals.

Kroha produces folding cartons and leaflets at its facilities in Miesbach and Barleben, Germany.

The acquisition forms part of the company’s plan to further strengthen its position and capabilities to service customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

AR Packaging provides packaging solutions for the food & consumer goods, beauty & cosmetics, confectionery, food service, tobacco, the pharmaceutical & medical industries and much, much more. It develops cartonboard and flexible packaging solutions for its customers.