Being a leading packaging supplier for a range of industries, AR Packaging is committed to support ground-breaking developments of new packaging solutions with optimised sustainability

AR Packaging aims to be first on the market with commercially viable plastic free trays and cutlery for the food, on-the-go and food service sectors (Credit: ÅR Packaging Group AB)

AR Packaging aims to be first on the market with commercially viable plastic free trays and cutlery for the food, on-the-go and food service sectors. The group looks to contribute to innovative process developments of fully fibre based solutions and therefore has joined the PulPac Technology Pool.

Being a leading packaging supplier for a range of industries, AR Packaging is committed to support ground-breaking developments of new packaging solutions with optimised sustainability. There is a clear trend on the market to move away from plastic based packaging without compromising on consumer convenience and product safety. AR Packaging is leading the way in these developments and aims to be the first on the market with dry molded fibre trays and cutlery. In line with this strategy the group has joined the PulPac Technology Pool and thereby gets unique access to optimised processes for putting fully fibre based and renewable single-use products on the market.

Dry molded fibre, invented by PulPac in 2016, is today protected with 38 patents and patent applications possibly covering more than 50 nations. The technology, which dry-molds pulp into solid packaging and single-use products, is unique and differs from the traditional methods of molding cellulose and offers a replacement for single-use plastics at a lower price than previously possible.

“We have a good track record of putting new innovations on the market by fruitful collaboration with highly innovative partners which are experts in their field. Being a member of the Technology Pool shows our commitment to actively contribute to the development and industrialisation of sustainable dry molded fibre products,” says Ralf Mack, Group Innovation Director at AR Packaging. “Our material know-how, converting expertise and market presence combined with PulPac’s technology will enable brand owners as well as agile first movers to take a giant leap forward in replacing plastic packaging and products in a fully sustainable and efficient manner.”

“We have placed all IP in a technology pool with the clear intention to reduce the global usage of single-use plastics. We are happy to have AR Packaging as licensee, joining with their commitment to industrialise dry molded fibres and contribute to the Technology Pool”, says Linus Larsson, CEO PulPac. “Technology pool members are charged with a royalty on sold goods to finance the continued and inexhaustive development of dry formed fibre packages. As world leader in R&D for dry molded fibres, new IP is filed by PulPac every month”, Larsson continues.

Source: Company Press Release