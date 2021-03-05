The new sustainable one-piece tray will allow retailers and food producers to replace solid plastic trays

AR Packaging has introduced new barrier cartonboard tray for fresh vegetables and fruits. (Credit: AR Packaging)

AR Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new barrier cartonboard tray for fresh vegetables and fruits.

The new sustainable tray, which has more than 95% fibre content, has been designed to minimise the use of plastics.

The one-piece tray with a thin barrier coating will allow retailers and food producers to replace solid plastic trays used for fresh vegetables and fruits.

AR Packaging has manufactured tray using cartonboard made of fibres from certified sustainably managed sources.

According to the company, the tray’s fibre content of up to 95% makes it recyclable in the paper stream in most countries.

The cartonboard tray has been designed in such a way that it allows to print both the outside and inside.

It can be combined with a lidding film to facilitate easy-peel opening and reclosure in addition to offering the requested product protection.

The reclosure feature is said to help extend the shelf life of the product and minimise food waste when the consumer uses parts of the content on different occasions.

AR Packaging business development manager Philipp Eissner said: “The majority of our product developments are focused on packaging solutions made of renewable materials and which are recyclable.

“The switch to fibre-based trays for fresh vegetables can be pretty easy with no investments in new production equipment needed.

“These new trays are already in use in Germany and they are well suited for a wide range of products such as fresh vegetables & fruits, herbs, mushrooms, seeds and much more.”

In January this year, AR Packaging acquired UK-based folding carton manufacturer Firstan Holdings, including its subsidiary Firstan Limited.