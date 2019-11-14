The acquisitions are part of AR Packaging’s effort to strengthen its position in the European healthcare and beauty packaging market

Image: ÅR Packaging agrees to acquire rlc Packaging, and indirectly a significant share in BSC Drukarnia Opakowań. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Sweden-based ÅR Packaging has closed the acquisition of K+D, a Swiss-based developer and producer of refined and counterfeit-proof sales packaging for pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, for an undisclosed amount.

Additionally, ÅR Packaging has signed an agreement to acquire rlc Packaging, a supplier of innovative folding carton solutions, as well as indirectly a significant share in BSC Drukarnia Opakowań.

AR Packaging president and CEO Harald Schulz said: “Together with our existing activities it will put AR Packaging at a top 3 position in Europe in the healthcare, pharma and beauty segments, served by 11 plants in 6 countries.

“The customers of K+D and, following completion, rlc will benefit from our Group’s unique product portfolio including multi substrate packaging.”

ÅR Packaging seeks to strengthen its market position

The acquisitions are a part of ÅR Packaging’s effort to strengthen its market position in the healthcare, pharma and beauty segments in Europe.

K+D is engaged in providing GMP-compliant, finished and counterfeit-proof carton board solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

rlc Packaging is a premium packaging manufacturer specialised in folding cartons, serving the beauty, pharma, food, and confectionery industries. It operates four production facilities in Germany and one in Switzerland.

rlc also owns a significant share in BSC Drukarnia Opakowań, which operates two manufacturing plants in Poland.

K+D previous owner Stefan Kuhn said: “We are very happy to join the AR Packaging family. It is a strategic step for us which follows the market dynamics and is in favour of our national and international customers as well as for our employees.”

rlc Packaging’s Hans-Christian and Stephan Bestehorn said: “Becoming part of AR Packaging, we see excellent opportunities to further increase packaging expertise and commitment available to pharma and brand owners.

“For this reason, we both remain within the company and are therefore fully committed to the strategic idea behind this decision.”

The deal to acquire rlc Packaging is subject to customary closing conditions, including local regulatory approvals. Financial details of the deal were undisclosed.

