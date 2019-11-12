The acquisition of Eurofoil will help AR Metallizing to increasing its share of the metallised paper market in the European region

Belgium-based AR Metallizing has signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based Eurofoil Paper Coating.

Based in Berlin, Eurofoil is involved in the manufacturing of metallised paper, which can be used as packaging for food and cigarettes.

The acquisition will help AR Metallizing to enhance the development of new products

Eurofoil, a major producer of paper-based packaging material, can coat, print and metallise paper. It also produces aluminium foil laminates.

The company’s products can be used in a variety of applications, including tobacco innerliners, confectionery products and metallised gift wrap.

The product portfolio includes converter foil for packaging, converter foil for insulation, container foil, household foil, pipe and compound tube, as well as tobacco packaging.

Eurofoil has modern laminating and lacquering lines, metallisers, slitting facilities, fully automated robot systems and a rapid prototyping pilot line.

The acquisition of Eurofoil will help AR Metallizing to enhance the development of new products by utilising its processing technology, in addition to increasing its share of the metallised paper market in the European region.

With around 170 employees, the company reported net sales of €54.7m in the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2018.

Subject to the approval of the German Cartel authorities, the deal is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

AR Metallizing, a consolidated subsidiary in the industrial materials business unit of Nissha, is also a major supplier of metallised paper.

The company’s metallised paper can be used as packaging for beverage, food, and daily goods.

