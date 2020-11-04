A&R Logistics plans to have six export packaging facilities by the end of this year

A&R provides dry and liquid bulk chemical transportation services. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

A&R Logistics, a North American chemical industry supply chain services company, has opened a new facility in Houston, Texas to expand its export services footprint.

The lease of the facility, which is located in the Ameriport Industrial Park in Baytown, was formerly held by Baytown Packhouse and has now been taken up by A&R.

A&R said that it is also buying certain operating assets in relation to the facility, which the company’s fifth plant to be opened in the past ten months.

A&R CEO Mark Holden said: ”This capacity expansion in the chemical heartland will further enable us to provide world-class export services and represents another milestone in the buildout of our 360-degree supply chain offering.

“Demand from our customers for export services has grown considerably over the past few years.

“Our growth in Houston represents yet another example of A&R investing in solutions to better meet customer needs.”

A&R Logistics operates three facilities in Ameriport Industrial Park

In addition to the new facility, the company operates three facilities in Ameriport Industrial Park covering an area of 800,000ft².

The company plans to have six export packaging facilities by the end of this year. These facilities will include 13 advanced packaging lines, 3.6 million ft² of export warehousing space and the capacity to package over 3,000 railcars per month.

The domestic warehouse presence of the company is over 2.5 million ft² with 2000 rail car storage spots.

In August this year, the supply chain services firm acquired L.T. Harnett (LTH), a provider of bulk liquid transportation and logistics services to the chemical industry.

LTH provides over-the-road bulk transportation solutions to North American liquid chemical producers and diversified industrial companies.