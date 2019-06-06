Finely detailed metallic effects and excellent image quality has never been easier at A&R Carton Frankfurt, a member of AR Packaging. The newly invested offset printing line is extended with cold foil capabilities to answer to the demand of brilliant, repulpable premium packaging.

Image: A&R Carton has expanded cold foil capabilities for premium packaging. Photo: courtesy of ÅR Packaging Group AB

A&R Carton Frankfurt, placed in the heart of Western Europe, is a strong packaging supplier for branded products.

In 2018, the capabilities were further increased by the investment of a Heidelberg offset line, which can print up to nine colours. Great finishing effects can be made reality with three varnish stations. On top of that, the line is now being extended with a cold foil applicator to add premium effects in an efficient manner.

“We are always looking into current and future demands to be able to deliver the best value in the packaging industry. The printing and finishing capabilities of this new Heidelberg line gives us great possibilities to create truly stunning solutions for premium packaging such as confectionery, tobacco and health and beauty”, says Rüdiger Theiss, plant manager at A&R Carton Frankfurt. “By adding the cold foil module in-line, we confirm our commitment to answer to our customers demand for brilliant, repulpable premium packaging.”

The module is an inline cold foil applicator which makes it possible for customers to utilise cold foil, seven colour printing and the three varnish stations in one run. The new offset line is fully up running since 2018 and the cold foil units will be in operation in summertime 2019.

A&R Carton is one of the leading European carton packaging companies. With 2950 employees and 15 production sites in eleven countries, we offer carton packaging concepts to a wide range of consumer market segments. Strategic developments include unique high-performance barrier packaging solutions, both systems and materials, optimal for packing sensitive powders and mixes.

AR Packaging is one of Europe’s leading companies in the packaging sector with net sales of approximately 600 MEUR, 3300 employees and 19 factories in eleven countries. AR Packaging is a group of the specialised companies A&R Carton, Flextrus, CC Pack, SP Containers and ÅR Packaging Digital. The head office is located in Lund, Sweden.

Source: Company Press Release