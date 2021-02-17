The new sustainable packaging will be initially available coast to coast through Aqualitas’ medical platform in 5g jars

Aqualitas 100% ocean sourced jar. (Credit: Sana Packaging)

Cannabis producer Aqualitas has collaborated with US-based Sana Packaging to launch 100% reclaimed ocean plastic packaging for the Canadian cannabis market.

Aqualitas, which is claimed to be Canada’s first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer and processor, is offering ocean-sourced packaging to the recreational and medical markets.

Aqualitas CEO Myrna Gillis said: “As members of a coastal community, it’s no longer enough for us to simply keep packaging out of our oceans and landfills – we want to play an active role in cleaning it up. Our first packaging order succeeded in reclaiming 2 tons (4,000 lbs) of plastic from the ocean.”

The new sustainable packaging will be initially available coast to coast through Aqualitas’ medical platform in 5g jars, while in Nova Scotia in the recreational market via Reef Organic later this month.

Aqualitas will also launch new packaging and cultivar Coastal Kush at 27% THC in Ontario in early next month.

Sana Packaging co-founder and CEO Ron Basak-Smith said: “We believe our 100% reclaimed ocean plastic cannabis packaging is a perfect fit for Aqualitas – a company that has proven its dedication to sustainability from seed to sale.

“With the help of our incredible customers, we have already removed more than 58 tons (116,000 lbs) of plastic waste from our oceans.”

Last month, Sana Packaging launched a new Sana Ocean Ocean Jar 4 for the cannabis industry.

The jar, which is made from 100% reclaimed ocean plastic, has the capacity to hold 4oz volume and fits up to 7g of flowers.