SimpliCycle valve solution will help Aptar to achieve its 2025 sustainability goals. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc)

Aptar Food + Beverage, a business unit of AptarGroup, has announced that its new SimpliCycle recyclable valve technology will help meet its 2025 sustainability commitments.

SimpliCycle valve solution has been produced using a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) material with a low density to facilitate the floating of the valve. It will help to easily separate from the PET stream and recycle within the PP/PE olefin stream.

Aptar has pledged to minimise unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single-use models to reuse models where relevant by 2025.

Also, the company intends to make 100% of its packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable, and produce solutions to increase recycled content across all plastic packaging used.

Benefits of SimpliCycle TPE valve solution

Aptar stated that the SimpliCycle TPE valve provides recyclability while maintaining all of the same advantages of its standard and Swimming silicone valves to fit different applications related to food, beverage, and other product applications.

SimpliCycle, which serves as an all-in-one solution, helps to control flow and dispense precise amounts of product, as well as enables to avoid drips, leaks and spills.

Aptar Food + Beverage product marketing director Susan DeGroot said: “Aptar is committed to using sustainable materials to create innovative flow control solutions that engage consumers and help them establish a deeper connection with their favourite brands.

“Our SimpliCycle TPE valve is one example of how we are continuously offering products that help meet both our company’s and customers’ sustainability goals while delivering on the product features the world has come to expect with Aptar valve dispensing.”

In 2019, Aptar joined the Ellen MacArthur New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, as well as World Business Council for Sustainable Development to support the circular vision and reduce plastic waste.

