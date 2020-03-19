The technology, leverages 3-Phase Activ-Polymer technology, mitigates pathogen growth without affecting the product

Aptar’s InvisiShield anti-pathogenic packaging solution. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Aptar Food + Beverage, a part of AptarGroup and a provider of premium active packaging systems, has introduced what it claims to be first of its kind anti-pathogenic packaging solution for the food industry.

The InvisiShield platform technology has been designed to be seamlessly integrated into sealed packages to protect fresh-cut produce from pathogens such as bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Upon integrating into existing or new produce packaging lines with complete on-site technical support, the technology is activated within sealed packages.

As a result, the technology safely and effectively releases a specially formulated amount of an anti-pathogenic agent into the packaging environment and dissipates from the package within 24-48 hours of activation.

Aptar noted that the mechanism will significantly reduce pathogens and cross-contamination within the sealed package.

The technology, which mitigates pathogen growth without affecting the product, leverages 3-Phase Activ-Polymer technology, which is patented by Aptar CSP Technologies.

Currently being used by global brands in industries such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the 3-Phase Activ-Polymer technology will help in extending shelf life, maintain freshness, and improve efficiency.

InvisiShield technology is made available in different packaging configurations

Available in different packaging configurations, the InvisiShield technology ensures flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of packaging and delivery systems.

Aptar is undertaking InvisiShield technology pilot programme with Royal Fresh Cuts, which plans to introduce commercial use of the technology in the second quarter of 2020.

Royal Fresh Cuts owner Kevin Whitehurst said: “We are excited to partner with Aptar as the first to implement InvisiShield technology, which promises to provide increased food safety to our fresh-cut produce offerings.”

Aptar’s Food Protection division is also working closely with two food processors Lipman Family Farms and McEntire Produce to introduce the new technology to the wider foodservice community.

Aptar Food + Beverage – Food Protection business development and food safety solutions director Angela Morgan said: “I am very excited about the potential this technology has to change the way the food industry thinks about food safety.”

Recently, Aptar announced the opening of its second facility in Chonburi, Thailand and a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India.