Aptar has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Fan Spray insert for bag-on-valve cooking sprays.

Image: Aptar has launched fan spray insert for bag-on-valve cooking sprays. Photo: courtesy of AptarGroup, Inc.

Consumers continue to place an emphasis on purchasing healthy, natural, and wholesome foods. Super Food, Sugar Blaster, Smart Fat, Super Fiber, Keto Man…walking down the grocery aisle can feel like you are part of Marvel’s next big movie!

The health and wellness craze is here to stay, and it is critical that packaging continues to evolve and support the needs of these products.

Bag-on-valve is an excellent packaging example that allows for more natural food preservation, especially within the cooking spray market.

Non-stick sprays have been on the market for over 50 years and deliver convenience in cooking, along with a low-calorie intake.

The staple package type has traditionally been an aerosol package, where a propellant is mixed with the product.

Unlike aerosols, bag-on-valve keeps the product separate from the propellant and uses natural gases, such as oxygen or nitrogen, to create the pressure needed to dispense. Separating product from propellant has allowed cooking sprays to position themselves as being free from preservatives and propellants.

Aptar currently produces bag-on-valve packaging for the cooking spray market today. To deliver the ultimate cooking spray performance in bag-on-valve Aptar has developed an insert technology called Fan Spray. Fan Spray provides cooking sprays with a soft, controlled, and clean dispense.

Source: Company Press Release