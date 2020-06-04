The Global Compact supports companies in two complementary goals: do business responsibly by aligning business strategies and operations with Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption

Aptar has joined United Nations Global Compact Initiative. (Credit: Business Wire, Inc)

Aptar Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Joining Forces with Global Companies and Organizations Focused on Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption

Crystal Lake, Illinois, June 3, 2020 – AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest citizenship initiative, which focuses on universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

The Global Compact supports companies in two complementary goals: do business responsibly by aligning business strategies and operations with Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption; and take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

“We are extremely proud to pledge our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and we are committed to reducing our impact on the planet while creating quality products. Our greatest impact on social well-being undoubtedly comes through the benefits our products and solutions provide to millions of consumers and patients every day,” said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “Through our efforts as a member company of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, and our commitments to create a more circular and sustainable world, we commit to upholding the principles and deepening our efforts in these areas.”

At the heart of the Global Compact is the conviction that business practices, which are rooted in universal principles, can help the global marketplace to be more socially and economically inclusive and therefore advance the collective goals of international cooperation, peace and development.

“We believe Aptar has a responsibility to enrich the lives of people along our entire value chain and we aspire to give back more than we consume. We are committed to responsible business practices that keep the Sustainable Development Goals at the forefront of our strategy, culture and operations, and our commitment to the UN Global Compact serves to further formalize the journey upon which we have already embarked,” explained Beth Holland, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety & Sustainability.

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions.

Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world.

Source: Company Press Release