Aptar Food + Beverage has introduced new closure for edible oil market. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc)

Aptar Food + Beverage, part of AptarGroup, has introduced a new closure for the edible oil market.

The new closure, dubbed Maestro, will help brands to align with e-commerce and sustainability trends. It also offers consumers easy-to-open, portion control and drip-free features.

Aptar has provided the new closure with wide finger recess that enables consumers to easily open the lid with one hand, while the raised spout has been designed to allow consumers on the selection of flow.

The pouring lip is said to promote a clean product cut-off, in addition to keeping drips, spills, and messes under control.

Maestro closure features a coloured spout paired with a translucent over cap, enabling brands to select colors to match each product’s identity and offer a modern look to the edible oil packages.

According to the company, the advanced design of Maestro will help draw the attention of consumers on store shelves, as well as in the e-commerce sector.

The fully recyclable Maestro closure is provided with tethered cap and non-detachable parts, allowing brands to achieve their sustainability targets and meet the requirements of environmentally conscious consumers.

Recently, Aptar Food + Beverage has also introduced a new tamper-evident closure for the infant formula market.

The new tamper-evident closure, named NEO, is provided with a customisable in-moulded scoop for accurate and specific dosage.

Aptar Food + Beverage offers advanced dispensing systems to the food and beverage consumer package goods industry.

AptarGroup offers a range of advanced dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets.