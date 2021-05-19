The two-in-one solution enables consumers to dispense accurate doses of products time after time

Aptar Food + Beverage has introduced new PolkaLite closure with SimpliCycle valve. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Aptar Food + Beverage, a business unit of AptarGroup, has introduced new PolkaLite closure, which is integrated with SimpliCycle valve technology.

PolkaLite, a lighter version of the Polka closure, is combined with SimpliCycle recyclable valve to provide manufacturers and consumers with a sustainable solution.

PolkaLite has been designed to support brands comply with packaging regulations and achieve eco-taxes reduction.

PolkaLite plus SimpliCycle is a dispensing solution, which can be recycled at the end of use without affecting performance.

SimpliCycle, which can be easily separated from the PET recycling stream, has the potential to recycle with both PE and PP.

PolkaLite’s optimum thread profile and the durable outer shape with less conicity enable to deliver enhanced capping performance.

The new solution also features an advanced hinge and upgraded finger recess for a smoother grip, as well as the domed body deck and lower spout to avoid self-opening.

The SimpliCycle valve size (.500) facilitates usage for chunks and thicker sauces, pastes and other ingredients.

In addition, the slitting of the valve remains consistent when used with acid, oil and fat-based products. It is also suitable for use in inverted dispensing systems and minimising the risk of leakage.

PolkaLite plus SimpliCycle also allows manufacturers to expand into an e-commerce environment, in addition to using it for different food products such as chunks or products with a high level of viscosities.

The two-in-one solution also enables consumers to dispense accurate doses of products time after time.

A clean cut-off and tight valve reduce stringing, spurts and drops, while a smooth and straight flow minimizes the chance of leaks.

Earlier this month, Aptar Food + Beverage announced that it has selected Claranor’s pulsed light sterilisation for sport closures.